8 more die from COVID-19; 86 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 941.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Female

63

Mahaica-Berbice

November 05

Unvaccinated

Female

29

East Berbice-Corentyne

November 05

Fully Vaccinated

Male

28

Cuyuni-Mazaruni

November 06

Unvaccinated

Male

46

Demerara-Mahaica

November 06

Unvaccinated

Female

51

East Berbice-Corentyne

November 04

Unvaccinated

Male

90

Pomeroon-Supernaam

November 04

Unvaccinated

Male

67

Upper Demerara – Berbice

November 03

Unvaccinated

Female

58

Mahaica-Berbice

November 04

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 81 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24-hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 36,079.

However, only 2,546 of these are currently active cases including 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,556 in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 11 other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 32,592 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.