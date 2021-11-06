8 more die from COVID-19; 86 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 941.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Female
63
Mahaica-Berbice
November 05
Unvaccinated
Female
29
East Berbice-Corentyne
November 05
Fully Vaccinated
Male
28
Cuyuni-Mazaruni
November 06
Unvaccinated
Male
46
Demerara-Mahaica
November 06
Unvaccinated
Female
51
East Berbice-Corentyne
November 04
Unvaccinated
Male
90
Pomeroon-Supernaam
November 04
Unvaccinated
Male
67
Upper Demerara – Berbice
November 03
Unvaccinated
Female
58
Mahaica-Berbice
November 04
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, 81 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24-hours.
The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 36,079.
However, only 2,546 of these are currently active cases including 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,556 in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also 11 other persons in institutional quarantine.
So far, some 32,592 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.