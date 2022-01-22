8 more COVID-19 deaths; 957 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health today reported that eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1, 130.
These latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
51
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 21
Unvaccinated
Male
60
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 21
Fully Vaccinated
Male
79
Demerara-Mahaica
January 21
Unknown
Male
65
Demerara-Mahaica
January 21
Fully Vaccinated
Female
67
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 22
Unvaccinated
Female
28
Barima-Waini
January 22
Unvaccinated
Male
48
Demerara-Mahaica
January 22
Partially Vaccinated
Female
74
Demerara-Mahaica
January 20
Unvaccinated
The Health Minister said the 74-year-old female died at her home.
Meanwhile, some 957 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in the last 24 hours.
According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 56,585.
However, only 13,243 of these are currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also 20 persons in institutional quarantine.
So far, some 42,212 persons have recovered after contracting the life-threatening virus.