8 more COVID-19 deaths; 957 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health today reported that eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1, 130.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

51

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 21

Unvaccinated

Male

60

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 21

Fully Vaccinated

Male

79

Demerara-Mahaica

January 21

Unknown

Male

65

Demerara-Mahaica

January 21

Fully Vaccinated

Female

67

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 22

Unvaccinated

Female

28

Barima-Waini

January 22

Unvaccinated

Male

48

Demerara-Mahaica

January 22

Partially Vaccinated

Female

74

Demerara-Mahaica

January 20

Unvaccinated

The Health Minister said the 74-year-old female died at her home.

Meanwhile, some 957 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 56,585.

However, only 13,243 of these are currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 20 persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 42,212 persons have recovered after contracting the life-threatening virus.