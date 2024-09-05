$790M Yarrowkabra Secondary School commissioned

The Yarrowkabra Secondary School has opened its doors to some 1,019 students from several villages along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, offering a stable and conducive learning environment.

The $790 million learning facility was officially commissioned on Thursday. It accommodates students from seven previously closed primary tops, as well as some from Covent Garden, Supply and Providence Primary.

It also features 11 departments including entrepreneurial, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and TVET skills, with a dedicated cohort of 65 teachers.

During the keynote address, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the infrastructure is only one component of the government’s bid to ensure every child has access to world class education.

He made note of the massive investments made in training teachers, building their skills and expertise which can then be passed on to the country’s youth more effectively.

“We can have the best facilities, but if we also do not invest in human resources that will help this facility to manifest the type of results that you’re investing for, then you will have a mismatch. That is why today…we are investing in having high quality teachers, and we are seeing that more teachers are becoming graduates, having first degree, master’s degree and even PhDs,” the president stated.

According to President Ali, the facility also represents the administration’s continued support for families, especially single parent households.

He recognised that many rural communities countrywide face challenges for children in single-parent households, hindering their educational opportunities.

“How are we going to ensure that economic and financial burdens do not prevent that single parent-led household from sending their children to school, to ensure that the children have access to education?” President Ali questioned.

Establishing such a critical facility in the community is part and parcel of this agenda, the president said.

He explained that the government’s vision is to create an environment where families can confidently expect excellence in education right in their region.

The head of state also pointed to just one example of a prominent investment for single parent households along the highway, which is the homestead project, expected to be launched soon.

This innovative housing programme, incorporating agriculture, will see 500 houses being constructed on some 100 acres of land.

From this project, households are estimated to earn approximately $1 million yearly.

“That is a $500 million industry in the agro-food space that we are creating with this investment. And it supports single parent households. It supports children being empowered to go to school. It supports economic and financial empowerment.”

President Ali also reiterated the government’s goal of achieving universal secondary education, adding that this involves a focus on digitising education to address challenges in subjects like Mathematics.

“We further believe that universal access to secondary education should not be considered optional. It is an indispensable right for exercise. Secondary education is not merely a privilege, it is a fundamental entitlement that must be extended to all,” the Guyanese leader asserted.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, also delivered remarks, underscoring that Guyanese will continue to feel the government’s presence in every community.

The Yarrowkabra Secondary School is fully equipped with three Science laboratories, TVET labs, a main lecture hall, eight smart grade seven classes, and additional buildings.

However, due to the growing number of students, 10 more classrooms are needed to accommodate the demand.

Minister Manickchand explained that bids have already been extended for the construction of these classrooms.

“Once the school is here, children will come to school. And once the children come to school, lives will change,” she emphasised.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussein and regional officials were all in attendance.