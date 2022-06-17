79-Y-O partially-vaccinated man dies from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 16th, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,245.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

BOOSTER DOSE

Male

79

East Berbice-Corentyne

June 15

Partially Vaccinated

None

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 85 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 66,385.

There are 20 persons in institutional isolation, two of whom are in the ICU along with 942 individuals isolating at home.

In institutional quarantine, there are two persons while 64,176 recoveries have been recorded.