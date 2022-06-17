79-Y-O partially-vaccinated man dies from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 16th, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,245.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
BOOSTER DOSE
Male
79
East Berbice-Corentyne
June 15
Partially Vaccinated
None
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 85 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 66,385.
There are 20 persons in institutional isolation, two of whom are in the ICU along with 942 individuals isolating at home.
In institutional quarantine, there are two persons while 64,176 recoveries have been recorded.