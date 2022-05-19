74-Y-O man dies from Covid; 62 new cases recorded

A 74-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who was fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, has died after contracting the disease.

This is the first Covid-related death recorded by the country after a long time. The death toll now stands at 1,229.

Meanwhile, the country has also seen 62 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 64,082.

There are two persons in the ICU, 25 in institutional isolation, 426 in home isolation, and one in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 62,400.