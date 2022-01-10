74% of teachers from 84% of all schools turnout despite calls to stay away

See full statement from the Ministry of Education:

With schools reopening on January 3, 2022, the Ministry of Education has constantly been monitoring the situation in our schools to give the necessary support and guidance to teachers, parents and the school administration.

Today, the second week of the new school term began with 74% of our teachers in schools actively teaching despite calls to stay away from classes by observing an ‘Isolation Day’. This figure represents 84% of schools for which the Ministry has received data at this time.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that this generation of children and youth cannot afford any more disruptions to their education. The Ministry of Education believes the same and has arranged for the return to face to face classes at all levels although in different proportions as we have recognized too that school closures have harmed the education and development of our pupils. The Ministry is extremely grateful to those teachers who continue to support and facilitate this process, especially after school doors were closed for 18 months.

We understand the difficult time we are living in and appreciate their continued and unwavering service. The Ministry of Education stands ready to provide any assistance schools may need to ensure they can remain open and continue to function effectively for the benefit of the children of Guyana.