73-Y-O man dies in Harlem accident

Abdool Mohamed

A 73-year-old electric cyclist was last evening killed in an accident along the Harlem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Abdool Mohamed, also of Harlem, WCD.

Police said the man was operating an electric bike when it crashed into motorcar PAE 4134, which was being driven by a 26-year-old.

According to a police report, at around 18:20hrs, the car was proceeding west along the roadway when the cyclist suddenly rode across the road, from north to south.

As a result, the left front portion of the car collided with the left centre portion of the electric cycle.

Due to the collision, the 73-year-old cyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries on his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The car driver was arrested, a breath alcohol test was conducted on him, and no trace of alcohol was detected.

Investigations are ongoing.