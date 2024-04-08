70-Y-O man found dead on parapet in front his home

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Clinton Chase, a 70-year-old unemployed resident of Lot 148 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, was discovered dead on April 7th, 2024, at 22:30 hrs on the northern parapet infront of his home.

Investigations revealed that Clinton lived alone and had been deported from the USA over a decade ago.

Details provided by his granddaughter, Michelle Ward, 52, a housewife of Lot 114 Eccles, EBD, indicated that she received a call around 22:10 hrs from an unknown number, informing her that her grandfather had fallen from his motorcycle infront of his house.

Upon her arrival at the scene, Michelle found Clinton lying motionless on his back. The Police and EMT were informed; and an examination of Clinton’s body discovered wounds on the right side jaw and left upper arm and chest.

Dr. Walcott from GPHC pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body is presently at Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.