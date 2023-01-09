7-Y-O in Bartica accident remains unconscious, on ventilator

Hospitalised: Wesley Hopkinson

Seven-year-old Wesley Hopkinson, who hails from Potaro Road, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) remains unconscious and is on a ventilator after he was involved in an accident on Thursday afternoon.

The lad, who is a third-grade pupil of the Potaro Primary School, had just gotten out of his school bus just around 14:00h on Thursday and was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a car that was driven by a 35-year-old female, who was at the time allegedly speeding.

The injured child was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was treated, but given his critical state, he was air-dashed to Georgetown by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps.

A statement from the GDF stated that doctors at the hospital had made a request through the Regional Health System for the child to be medevacked, after which, the GDF was contacted and the requisite approval was granted to transport the lad.

After the accident, the driver was taken into custody and Police said she was assisting with their investigations.

Three days after the incident, a family member told this publication that the child suffered severe head injuries. The relative said according to what the lad’s mother, Cinella Hopkinson told them, she was at home when she heard a loud sound not too far away.

The woman, according to the relative, went to investigate and on her way to the public road, she was told that her son had been struck down by a motorcar.

Upon arriving at the scene, the woman found her seven-year-old son on the road unconscious.

Family members say they are hoping that the lad will battle through and recover soon, and that the driver of the car would face the full brunt of the law.