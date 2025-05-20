7-Y-O boy electrocuted in Essequibo

A seven-year-old boy from Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, lost his life on Saturday evening after he was electrocuted while playing in his yard.

Dead is Emmanuel Jones, a student of Queenstown Primary School in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Reports indicate that he was playing with other children in his two-storey home when he ran into the yard around 18:30 hrs. While there, he came into contact with an old parked car and an exposed electrical cord.

According to his father, Marlon Jones, the exposed wire was touching the car. However, Jones reportedly touched the vehicle and was shocked. He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene around 22:30 hrs. Detectives found no signs of violence on the boy’s body. His remains were taken to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police also searched the area for security footage, but none was found.

Investigations are ongoing.