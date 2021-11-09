7 workers at City Hall’s Treasurer’s Dept. dismissed for misconduct, fraud

Georgetown City Hall

At its duly convened Statutory Meeting held on October 26, 2021 the Local Government Commission made a unanimous decision to summarily dismiss seven employees who were attached to the City Treasurer’s Department of the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown. The dismissed employees are:

Ms. Kim Forbes – Tax Collection Officer/Supervisor

Mr. Kurt Clarke – Tax Collection Officer/Supervisor

Ms. Makeisha Smith – Cashier

Ms. Crystal Sinclair – Cashier

Ms. Sonya Pitt – Clerk III

Mr. Kurt Singh – Clerk III

Ms. Terica Haley – Clerk II

A report from the Department of Public Information (DPI) noted that the dismissals are in response to the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown officially notifying the Commission of suspected financial irregularities which had surfaced within the City Treasurer’s Department.

The seven named individuals were then sent on administrative leave to facilitate a full investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the seven individuals were direct participants in fraudulent financial activities and had breached their fiduciary duties to the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown. Their dismissal took effect on November 2, 2021.

The Commission also took a decision to revert the Acting City Treasurer, Mr. John Douglas, to his substantive position of Accounting Manager and appointed Ms. Edwana Miller to perform the acting duties of City Treasurer.

Section 13 of the Local Government Commission Act, Act No. 18 of 2013 empowers the Local Government Commission as the only entity in Guyana with the authority to exercise regulatory and administrative oversight over all local government organs in Guyana.