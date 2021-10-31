7 more die from COVID; 73 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 920.

These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Male

85

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

October 24

Unvaccinated

Male

74

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

October 19

Unvaccinated

Male

81

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

October 26

Partially Vaccinated

Male

79

Mahaica-Berbice

October 30

Unvaccinated

Female

57

East Berbice-Corentyne

October 30

Unvaccinated

Male

79

Demerara-Mahaica

October 30

Unvaccinated

Male

80

Demerara-Mahaica

October 30

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 73 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 35,621.

But only 2,894 of these are currently active cases including 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,879 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 31,807 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.