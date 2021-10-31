7 more die from COVID; 73 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 920.
These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Male
85
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
October 24
Unvaccinated
Male
74
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
October 19
Unvaccinated
Male
81
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
October 26
Partially Vaccinated
Male
79
Mahaica-Berbice
October 30
Unvaccinated
Female
57
East Berbice-Corentyne
October 30
Unvaccinated
Male
79
Demerara-Mahaica
October 30
Unvaccinated
Male
80
Demerara-Mahaica
October 30
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, 73 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 35,621.
But only 2,894 of these are currently active cases including 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,879 persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.
To date, some 31,807 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.