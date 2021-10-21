7-month-old boy among six more unvaccinated Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably has announced that as of October 20, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 887.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
64
East Berbice-Corentyne
October 08
Unvaccinated
Male
7 Months
Barima-Waini
October 17
Unvaccinated
Female
68
Mahaica-Demerara
October 20
Unvaccinated
Female
46
East Berbice-Corentyne
October 20
Unvaccinated
Male
42
Demerara-Mahaica
October 20
Unvaccinated
Female
35
Demerara-Mahaica
October 21
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, with 74 new Covid-19 cases detected, the total number of cases recorded to date has risen to 34,800.
Twenty-one persons are in the ICU, 109 are in institutional isolation, 3411 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 30,372.