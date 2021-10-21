7-month-old boy among six more unvaccinated Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably has announced that as of October 20, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 887.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

64

East Berbice-Corentyne

October 08

Unvaccinated

Male

7 Months

Barima-Waini

October 17

Unvaccinated

Female

68

Mahaica-Demerara

October 20

Unvaccinated

Female

46

East Berbice-Corentyne

October 20

Unvaccinated

Male

42

Demerara-Mahaica

October 20

Unvaccinated

Female

35

Demerara-Mahaica

October 21

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, with 74 new Covid-19 cases detected, the total number of cases recorded to date has risen to 34,800.

Twenty-one persons are in the ICU, 109 are in institutional isolation, 3411 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 30,372.