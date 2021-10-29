6ix9ine’s Former Manager Shotti All Smiles Says He Will Be Home Soon

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager, Tr3way Shotti, seems to think that he will be a free man soon. The known Nine Trey Gangsters member was sentenced to 15 years behind bars following the widely publicized RICO trial involving 6ix9ine as well in 2018.

Shotti, whose real name is Kifano Jordan, took to Instagram to update fans and threw out a few hints that he may be coming home much earlier than expected. His earliest release date was stated as August 2031, following his conviction.

“BEING YOURSELF IS THE BEST FEELING IN THE WORLD” 100% UNCUT RAW NO ADDITIVES NO SUBTRACTIONS NO KAP NO BIDAH REAL N—A #wedontbendwedontbreakwedontfold #shottiedidit BE HOME SOONER THAN THE WORLD THINKS,” he posted on July 25.

The duo met through mutual friends and since then have supported each other’s careers. Shotti has appeared on interludes of Tekashi’s tracks, including “Billy” and “Blood Walk.” Since his incarceration, he’s maintained that he doesn’t hold any ill will towards 6ix9ine. In 2020, from behind bars, he said, “I’m in here with most of my friends. These dudes ain’t have anything to do with what happened. We didn’t come in here cause of this Danny [Tekashi 6ix9ine] guy.”

He added: “We came in here cause a quote-unquote gangsta didn’t want to do the time for his shit. And the kid told. I’m not mad at him. I’m not mad at him.”

The case which took place in 2018 pinned Shotti to a series of felony assaults. This included three shootings along with drug and firearm charges. Shotti was eventually charged with six counts, including racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and firearms. Shotti pleaded guilty after accepting a plea deal that saw him receiving a reduced sentence.

Shotti was also a co-defendant during 6ix9ine’s racketeering trial. That case took place in November of 2018. It also included other members of the Nine Trey Gangsters as well as affiliates of both men.

Staring down a 47-year maximum sentence in prison, 6ix9ine decided not only to plead guilty but to give authorities the information that they needed to put other members of the gang away. The move resulted in him being sentenced to just two years.

The sentence was drastically reduced when he agreed to testify against the Nine Trey Gang. He was released early to home confinement, and that sentence expired in August 2020. He’s continued to be sidelined in the Hip-Hop community as many fans and other artists have labeled him an outcast for his actions.