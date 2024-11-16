$688.8M Brigadier Gary Beaton aerodrome commissioned

The $688.8 million Brigadier Gary Beaton Aerodrome, Eteringbang, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was today commissioned by President Dr Irfaan Ali and other officials.

The all-weather 24-hour access aerodrome was dedicated to the late Brigadier Beaton, under whose leadership the rehabilitation of the Eteringbang airstrip began in July 2022.

Brigadier Beaton was one of five soldiers who lost their lives in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash in December 2023.

Delivering remarks at the commissioning ceremony, President Ali announced the commencement of a new project to be executed under the Ministry of Public Works for the construction of a 450ft by 250ft all-purpose tarmac that will primarily be used for the safe parking of aircraft.

Brigadier Gary Beaton aerodrome

He also announced that the government would be restoring the community contractors for the maintenance of the airstrip.

President Ali further announced the rollout of several agricultural projects that will benefit the community.

He also announced that Men on Mission (MOM) will start construction of a much-needed fence for a school in the village. Moreover, the president said he will instruct a team from Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) to visit the area before the end of next week with the aim of establishing a well.

Additionally, he assured that a health centre in the community will become operational soon.

Meanwhile, at the commissioning of this critical piece of infrastructure, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill remarked that this is one of the largest investments made by the government in Region Seven.

However, he explained that this project is more than just an infrastructure upgrade, but rather now, a reflection of the values and dedication of the fallen hero, Brigadier Beaton.

The rehabilitation of this airstrip is one of some 30 projects undertaken by the GDF Engineering Corp, in keeping with the President’s vision for the army to be more integrally involved in national development.