$650.5M in roadworks transforming Port Kaituma

01 April 2025
Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspects road works in Port Kaituma, Region One

A total of 24 road projects valued at $650.5 million are currently underway in Port Kaituma, Region One.

These roads are upgraded from a dirt surface to concrete to improve durability and accessibility. The projects are now 90 per cent complete and advancing steadily after the contracts were awarded last November.

The Ministry of Public Works on Monday said the work is expected to be fully completed within a few weeks.

The 2.7-kilometre road project will enhance connectivity within the region by linking neighbouring communities.

A key aspect of the initiative is the employment opportunities it has created for small, community-based contractors and residents. A concrete supplier from the region was hired.

Areas being upgraded include Telegraph Hill Road, Ranch Road and the Teacher’s Quarters Road.

Work is being done on the thoroughfare around the playfield to the main road, as well as the routes connecting the Catwalk to the power station and Kaituma Hospital to the community.

Other roads being prioritised include School Road to the playground behind the dorm and the playground road to Jongay’s property.

Further upgrades are being carried out on the Secondary School compound road and culvert.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure that enhances residents’ living standards and travel experiences.

He gave this assurance during a recent site inspection of road projects across the Barima-Waini region. (DPI)

