63-Y-O man killed by reversing truck at Madewini

The scene of the accident

A 63-year-old man was last evening killed by a truck that was reversing along a farm access road at Madewini, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Arnold DeSantos of Lot 22 Farm Track, Madewini. At the time of the accident at around 18:00hrs, the truck, GAD 7213, was being driven by a 27-year-old resident also of Farm Track, Madewini.

According to the police, the lorry was reversing along the track when it collided with the man, who was walking along the pathway.

As a result of the collision, the rear right-side wheel of the lorry rolled over the pedestrian, causing him to receive injuries to his head and about his body.

DeSantos was then picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The lorry driver was arrested and is in custody, assisting with the investigation.