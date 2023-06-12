62-Y-O murdered at Dharm Shala in Fort Canje

A 62-year-old man was last evening killed by a pensioner at the Dharm Shala in Fort Canje, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Dead is Dharamdeo Singh, a resident of the Dharm Shala, a home for the lesser fortunate.

The suspect is a 70-year-old resident, also of the facility.

Police said at around 21:00hrs, the suspect was armed with a piece of wood when he went into the male ward and confronted the victim.

The duo was then embroiled in an argument during which the suspect used the wood to lash the victim several times about his body, causing him to receive injuries.

The victim was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.