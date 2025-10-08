New Demerara River Bridge undergoes major load testing with 20 fully-loaded trucks Section of old Demerara Harbour Bridge to link Sandhills–Timehri crossing Guyana, Suriname working to address piracy at sea President Ali names Sarwan, Harper to develop Indigenous athletes Enmore Regional Hospital served over 12,000 patients since July 4 opening GPHC welcomes 21st Chinese Medical Brigade
Local News

62-Y-O man remanded for raping 6-Y-O

08 October 2025
Pooran Bridglall

A 62-year-old man from Korthbraadt Village, East Bank Berbice, has been remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl.

The child was allegedly raped on October 5.

Pooran Bridglall was arrested the same day. Today, he appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead.

He was remanded to prison until October 16.

