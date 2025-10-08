Local News
62-Y-O man remanded for raping 6-Y-O
08 October 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
A 62-year-old man from Korthbraadt Village, East Bank Berbice, has been remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl.
The child was allegedly raped on October 5.
Pooran Bridglall was arrested the same day. Today, he appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead.
He was remanded to prison until October 16.
