61st National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming, Track & Field Championships launched

The 61st edition of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships was on Thursday afternoon launched at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers’ Union from November 26, 2023, to December 1, 2023.

Delivering brief remarks, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Tech), Dr. Ritesh Tularam stated that the Ministry of Education has prioritised sports development in the education system. He explained that sports form part of the ministry’s agenda to produce well-rounded students.

Providing an overview of the upcoming event, Second Vice President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Mr Julian Cambridge stated that over the course of six days, the nation’s best student-athletes and teachers from the 15 districts will compete for medals and bragging rights in swimming at the National Aquatic Centre, cycling at the National Park and athletics at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.

On Monday, November 27, 2023, the National Park and the National Aquatic Centre will be packed with cyclists and swimmers as they compete while all roads will lead to the National Track and Field Center from November 28, 2023, to December 1, 2023, for the athletics leg of the championships.

During the launch, the audience was treated to a physical display performance by the North Georgetown Secondary School and a steelpan interlude by students from the West Demerara Secondary School.

This year, the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships is sponsored by Banks DIH limited, Digicel Guyana, Massy Guyana and Impressions Inc.