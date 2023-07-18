$612M contract to be awarded for more upgrades to CJIA

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport

A contract totalling $612 million is expected to be awarded for more upgrades to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The Ministry of Public Works recently invited sealed bids to the replacement of the asphaltic concrete pavement with rigid pavement for the international apron at the CJIA, Timehri.

Contacted for more information on this project, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill explained that the initiative will entail the replacement of the existing asphaltic pavement at the international apron – which is the aircraft parking positions from 1-4, with 375mm thick rigid pavement with a “broom finish”.

A broom finish is a well-known technique for making concrete slip resistant. It’s created by running a broom over the surface of freshly troweled concrete to create a textured finish.

The existing pavement, according to Edghill, is riddled with rust, cracks and oil spills, which are “problematic to clean, thus resulting in further deterioration of the pavement”.

The project is expected to be done in phases with area one which is within parking positions 1-4 with a length of 245 meters and area two which is along the taxiway with a length of 184 meters.

Edghill emphasised that this project, once completed, will bring tremendous benefits to the CJIA.

“Currently, repairs to the parking positions render the parking positions inoperable. Repairs to the asphaltic concrete pavement would see the closure of parking positions for weeks to months depending on the type of repairs. Additionally, oil spills which occur on a daily basis are challenging to clean. These oil spills over time lead to the raveling of pavement which can be hazardous, costly and time-consuming to repair,” he noted.

“A rigid pavement allows for continuous operations/ usage of the parking positions. This is of ought most importance during peak seasons as the number of flights is increased along with delays of flights are prone. With the rigid pavement, all six parking positions can be utilised at any given time. Additionally, oil spills will be better managed relating to cleaning and will not lead to deterioration of the pavement.”

The duration of the project is 18 months from the date of commencement.

CJIA has previously gone through extensive upgrades, although it got off to a rocky start under the former A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government.

After assuming office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government had inspected the works that were ongoing by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) at CJIA, which showed a deviation from the terms agreed upon in the initial fixed-price US$138 million contract.

In light of this, the Public Works Ministry entered into a new agreement with the company for the further expansion of the CJIA as well as the completion of existing works. The agreement was pegged at US$9 million and it stated that China Harbour would solely bear the costs for the new works to be executed. Those works have since been completed and two additional airbridges were installed last year.

In May of this year, however, President Dr Irfaan Ali said when one considers Guyana’s growth trajectory, the importance of doing further upgrades to the CJIA becomes increasingly obvious.

Specifically, he had said that the model for a second terminal building for CJIA must be considered.