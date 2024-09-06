$60M St. Gabriel’s Nursery School commissioned

Today marks a significant milestone for the Georgetown community with the grand opening of St. Gabriel’s Nursery School. The new facility, designed to provide high-quality early childhood education, was officially commissioned in a ceremony attended by local education officers and enthusiastic families.

The opening of St. Gabriel’s Nursery School represents a pivotal moment in advancing early childhood education in the region.

The modern facility is equipped with modern classrooms, interactive learning environments, and outdoor play areas that are designed to foster both academic growth and social development for young children.

The ceremony featured remarks from key figures, highlighting the importance of this new institution.

Minister of Education, the Honourable Priya Manickchand in her opening remarks, noted that although Nursery Education is not mandated in Guyana, the country has the highest enrolment rate of nursery aged children in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

“That is Guyana’s interest in education, and because Nursery education is not compulsory, it has never received the same kind of infrastructure, the same kind of attention that Primary and Secondary has. But from 2020 to now, we have built 42 Nursery schools across this country. I so often speak of the secondary schools we’re building, that I don’t think people realize it’s across the sector that we’re developing our physical infrastructure for children.”

The Minister continued noting that the Nursery education years are most vital in children’s young lives, as far as measuring goes for the Ministry of Education.

“We see it all the time. If the Nursery teachers put out children who cannot read at their grade level, then the entire system feels that. They go into Grade One and struggle, to Grade Two and struggle, reach Grade Six and can’t write a single word on the NGSA paper, and so, this is the level where we’re investing significantly to ensure they’re getting the foundation they need,” the Minister explained.

Furthermore, the Minister said that in addition to the creation and printing of new books to cater for the needs of children, the Ministry continues to support parents across all educational levels.

“We wrote our own series called the ‘Roraima Readers’ which has all the facets of those other series including diagnostics, with a view to making sure that every child exits the nursery level, Nursery Year 2, reading at an appropriate age level. And we did that in or around 2013.

“We have supported parents by giving the ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant where each child gets $45,000, we’ve supported parents by making sure the school has a Cash Grant. Cause when the school can buy their own supplies and needs, then they cannot ask you to buy those things which means you get to keep some more money in your pockets. We’re making sure your babies have a fortified snack in the morning through the Juice and Buscuit programme. So we’re doing all of that to ensure that your children can be productive, can do well, be literate and numerate.”

Assistant Chief Education Officer with Responsibility for Nursery Schools, Devendra Persaud, emphasized the critical role of educational infrastructure, stating, “I firmly believe that buildings, classrooms, and equipment—educational infrastructure—are crucial elements of school learning environments. There is strong evidence that high-quality infrastructure facilitates better instruction, improves student outcomes, and reduces dropout rates, among other benefits.”

He highlighted that this commitment is clearly demonstrated by St. Gabriel’s Nursery, a testament to the government’s dedication.

He further noted, “I have never seen the establishment of so many new school buildings or the refurbishing of existing schools in the history of education in Guyana. This is a testimony that this government is committed to ensuring that every child, whether you live in rural or urban communities, gets equal access to education.”

The nursery school is founded on a progressive educational philosophy that emphasizes the importance of early learning experiences. The curriculum is designed to engage children through hands-on activities, creative exploration, and individualized attention, ensuring that each child’s unique needs and interests are addressed.

The opening ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting event, guided tours of the facility, and a variety of activities showcasing the innovative programs that will be offered.

Families were invited to explore the school’s resources and meet the dedicated team of educators who will be guiding the children’s educational journeys.

The construction of St. Gabriel’s Nursery, a significant educational infrastructure project, commenced in March 2022 with a total cost of $60,100,000. The project, undertaken by contractor Trevon David’s, was completed within a 7-month period, followed by an additional 7 months for defects liability. The new facility accommodates 161 pupils and 13 staff members across 10 classrooms, divided equally into 5 first-year and 5 second-year classrooms. This development underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing educational access and quality for all Guyanese. [Press Release]