6,000 people evacuated overnight as new wildfire rages in France

Paris (CNN)Thousands of hectares have been destroyed as a new fire continued to rage in the Gironde area of southwestern France on Wednesday, barely two weeks after two major blazes destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forests in thesame region, according to official data.

The French government is calling on companies to make employees who are enlisted volunteer firefighters available throughout August to battle the blazes, as drought conditions and a fourth heat wave since June hit much of the country.

“We are getting to a point of exhaustion for the firefighters,” French Interior Minister G?rald Darmanin told reporters on Wednesday during a visit to the fire-battered department of Aveyron in southern France.

France has more than 250,000 firefighters and 79% of them are volunteers, according to latest data from the French Fire Fighter Service. Currently 10,000 firefighters are mobilized across France in its fight against wildfires, according to Darmanin.

The Gironde fire, which started Tuesday, has prompted the evacuation of 10,000 residents, said Martin Guesperau, deputy commissioner for defense and security at the Nouvelle-Aquitaine prefecture. He earlier said 6,000 hectares of forest had been destroyed.

