60-year-old pedestrian dies in accident at Windsor Forest

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 17:25hrs yesterday (Sunday) on Temple Street, Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of a 60-year-old resident/pedestrian.

The accident involved motor lorry GAF 4320, driven by Reyad Mohamed, a 21-year-old driver of Temple Street, Windsor Forest, and pedestrian Shazad Mohamed (now deceased), a 60-year-old self-employed resident of Temple Street, Windsor Forest.

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry (GAF 4320) was reversing from West going East on the road when the vehicle collided with the pedestrian who was walking and pushing his pedal cycle behind the lorry.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell on the road surface and was ‘ran over’ by the left-side front wheel of the lorry. The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state and conveyed to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.