60-Y-O man found partially decomposed in ECD home

The partially decomposed body of a male was discovered Friday evening in his East Coast Demerara home about a week after he was last seen alive.

Dead is 60-year-old Roystan Lam of Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD was found around 17:45h.

Police reports revealed that Lam resided alone in a one-storey wooden structure and was last seen alive on April 29 by neighbours.

However, on Friday evening, his cousin visited his residence and called several times but got no answer. A foul smell was emanating from the house.

This prompted the relative to alert the police and upon arrival, they found Lam’s body lying on his back facing up.

The scene was processed and photographed by the police. The body was pronounced dead by Dr. Bhaijnauth of the GPHC, and it was taken to the Merriman Funeral Parlour for storage, awaiting a post mortem examination.

But reports from the police indicates that the man might have died from natural cause.

“The home was not ransacked, and no foul play suspected. Several persons were questioned and information received indicate that the deceased suffered from hypertension,” the police said

Investigations are in progress.