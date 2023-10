The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A 60-year-old businessman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who is accused of raping a 13-year-old family member, has turned himself in to Police in the Regional Division.

At around 11:37hrs today, the alleged suspect turned himself in to the Police, accompanied by an attorney.

“Since all other aspects of the investigation have been completed, the police will now complete the file and send for legal advice,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.