60 new COVID-19 cases; 2 in ICU

Sixty more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 65,859.

Consequently, active cases have gone up to 1,018 which includes two patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

One other person is currently in institutional isolation.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1239, while the number of recoveries from the life-threatening virus increased to 63,602.