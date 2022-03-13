60% capacity for mosques during Ramadhan, other COVID-19 protocols to be observed

·1 min read
Home
Local News
60% capacity for mosques during Ramadhan, other COVID-19 protocols to be observed
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

See below for an advisory from the National COVID-19 Task Force on the observance of Ramadan 2022 in Guyana:

The Holy month  of Ramadan  is  expected  to begin on Friday 1st April,  2022. In consultation with the Muslim  leadership of Guyana,  the undermentioned advisory  was  formulated  to  provide  guidance   for  all  Muslims  throughout Guyana.  These  guidelines are intended to allow  for limited participation of Ramadan activities while maintaining the religious obligations.

1.       Prayers and religious programmes are allowed  at 60% capacity of the mosques. Masjids  are  encouraged  to  utilize  their  outdoor  spaces   where available  to accommodate their members with adequate social distancing.

2.       Persons attending the Masjids must be vaccinated, wear a face mask properly and wash hands or sanitize on entry.

3.       As far as reasonably practicable, and where persons are not from the same household,  all persons sitting or standing should maintain  a physical distancing of three to six (3-6) feet from each other.

4.       The Masjids must have sanitizers and face masks for use by the persons attending. Imams and the executives of the Masjids are responsible for enforcing the COVID-19 Measures on the premises.

5.       The following persons should not attend the Masjids during Ramadan:

a.       Sick persons

b.       Pregnant women

c.       Elderly/Incapacitated persons

d.       Children under 12 years

See also

6.       Persons attending the Masjid should use their own prayer mat.

7.       Congregational lftaars are permitted at 60% capacity if the facility permits. Controls must be put in place and the measures must be adhered to.

8.       To avoid overcrowding for the Eid Prayers, multiple  Eid Prayers may be conducted at the same venue.

Be guided  that adherence to all other COVID-19  Emergency  Measures No. (6 of 2022) dated Friday 11th February is mandatory.

The National COVID-19 Task Force extends best wishes to all Muslims throughout Guyana during the blessed  month of Ramadan.