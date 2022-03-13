60% capacity for mosques during Ramadhan, other COVID-19 protocols to be observed

See below for an advisory from the National COVID-19 Task Force on the observance of Ramadan 2022 in Guyana:

The Holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Friday 1st April, 2022. In consultation with the Muslim leadership of Guyana, the undermentioned advisory was formulated to provide guidance for all Muslims throughout Guyana. These guidelines are intended to allow for limited participation of Ramadan activities while maintaining the religious obligations.

1. Prayers and religious programmes are allowed at 60% capacity of the mosques. Masjids are encouraged to utilize their outdoor spaces where available to accommodate their members with adequate social distancing.

2. Persons attending the Masjids must be vaccinated, wear a face mask properly and wash hands or sanitize on entry.

3. As far as reasonably practicable, and where persons are not from the same household, all persons sitting or standing should maintain a physical distancing of three to six (3-6) feet from each other.

4. The Masjids must have sanitizers and face masks for use by the persons attending. Imams and the executives of the Masjids are responsible for enforcing the COVID-19 Measures on the premises.

5. The following persons should not attend the Masjids during Ramadan:

a. Sick persons

b. Pregnant women

c. Elderly/Incapacitated persons

d. Children under 12 years

6. Persons attending the Masjid should use their own prayer mat.

7. Congregational lftaars are permitted at 60% capacity if the facility permits. Controls must be put in place and the measures must be adhered to.

8. To avoid overcrowding for the Eid Prayers, multiple Eid Prayers may be conducted at the same venue.

Be guided that adherence to all other COVID-19 Emergency Measures No. (6 of 2022) dated Friday 11th February is mandatory.

The National COVID-19 Task Force extends best wishes to all Muslims throughout Guyana during the blessed month of Ramadan.