6-Y-O hit by stray bullet still on life support

Injured: 6-year-old Jeremiah Gustave

By: LaWanda McAllister

Nearly two weeks after six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave was struck in the head by a stray bullet outside of his home, he remains in critical condition and is still on life support.

This is according to his mother, Keisha Gustave.

The young boy of Charlestown, Georgetown, and a pupil of Smith Memorial Primary School, has already undergone two surgeries as doctors strive to stabilise him.

He is scheduled for a CT scan today further assess his condition.

The incident in question had occurred on July 9 at Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Jeremiah was standing next to his mother, a food vendor, when a suspect approached on a black motorcycle and fired four rounds in the direction of a man known as “Crab.”

The intended target, who was standing nearby, managed to escape, but one of the bullets hit the boy.

Jeremiah’s mother had recounted the harrowing moment to this publication, explaining that she initially mistook the gunfire for fireworks. It wasn’t until Jeremiah called out to her that she realised he had been shot. She found him in a pool of blood, with the bullet lodged at the back of his head.

Following the incident, the Guyana Police Force issued wanted bulletins for two men: Marlon Marcus, also known as “Miceman,” of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and Odelle Garnette, also called “Crab,” in connection with the crime.

Up to news time, the men remain on the run.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marlon Marcus and Odelle Garnette is urged to contact the police at 232-0313, 225-8196, 225-6976, or the nearest police station.