6 visually-impaired trainee teachers receive laptops

Six visually-impaired trainee teachers at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) have received laptops, a move that aligns with the Ministry of Education’s commitment to inclusivity across the education sector.

On Friday, the Office of the Assistant Chief Education Officer (SEND) facilitated a collaboration between the Guyana Council of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) and the CPCE’s Student Services Department to support these learners.

Enrolled in the Associate Degree in Disability Studies, each trainee received a laptop equipped with text-to-speech software to enhance their learning experience. The CPCE has made accommodations to the program, allowing the trainees to complete their studies within a flexible 2-3 year timeframe. Additionally, tutoring services will be provided to ensure their academic success.

This initiative reflects the Ministry’s dedication to creating an inclusive educational environment. It follows the global observance of the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, themed “United in Action to Rescue and Achieve the SDGs for, with, and by Persons with Disabilities,” underscoring the Government of Guyana’s commitment to empowering persons with disabilities.