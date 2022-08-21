6 new Covid infections; 2 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has reported that six more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Consequently, active COVID-19 cases in Guyana are now at 379. This includes two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (364) or institutional (13) isolation.

According to the updated COVID Dashboard for today, there are two other persons in institutional quarantine.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1278, while some 69,152 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.