6 more solid waste sites to be established – Dharamlall

Haags Bosch Landfill

Some $1 billion has been allocated in this year’s budget specifically for solid waste management interventions, while another $885 million is set aside to upgrade and expand the solid waste management system this year.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, who made the disclosure on Wednesday, also announced that an additional six landfill sites will be established at strategic areas in 2023.

The Minister told the Committee of Supply that almost $300 million of the $885 million has been allotted for the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site.

He explained that the management of solid waste is one of Guyana’s biggest challenges, adding that the current disposable sites cannot resolve the nationwide issues.

The government has made significant investments to enhance awareness on sanitation practices and solid waste management countrywide, since assuming office in August 2020.

The approach is in keeping with the administration’s commitment to promoting integrated sanitation management to safeguard human health and the environment.

“We have started expanding on some of these, we have also included additional areas for operations,” he stated.

Already, the government has held a number of consultations to create a strategic plan to strengthen and develop the country’s solid waste management system.

Minister Dharamlall urged the Opposition Members of Parliament to join the government in advocating for proper disposal of garbage across the country.

He stressed that the national clean up exercise which is being spearheaded by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in all regions, has not received any support from the opposition.

“This is a as national issue. And so, Mr. Chairman if you can use your office to encourage the opposition to join this effort as we move towards transforming the aesthetics of Guyana including the city Georgetown,” the Minister urged.