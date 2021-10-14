6 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 857.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

56

Demerara-Mahaica

October 13

Unvaccinated

Male

73

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 13

Unvaccinated

Male

79

Demerara-Mahaica

October 13

Fully Vaccinated

Male

4

Barima-Waini

October 13

Unvaccinated

Male

68

East Berbice-Corentyne

October 13

Unvaccinated

Female

38

East Berbice-Corentyne

October 13

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 159 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34132.

See full dashboard below: