6 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 857.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
56
Demerara-Mahaica
October 13
Unvaccinated
Male
73
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 13
Unvaccinated
Male
79
Demerara-Mahaica
October 13
Fully Vaccinated
Male
4
Barima-Waini
October 13
Unvaccinated
Male
68
East Berbice-Corentyne
October 13
Unvaccinated
Female
38
East Berbice-Corentyne
October 13
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 159 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34132.
See full dashboard below: