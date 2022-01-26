6 more Covid deaths, 424 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,154.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
71
Upper Demerara – Berbice
January 26
Unvaccinated
Female
89
Upper Demerara – Berbice
January 25
Unvaccinated
Female
42
Barima-Waini
January 22
Fully Vaccinated
Male
70
Demerara-Mahaica
January 26
Unvaccinated
Female
86
Demerara-Mahaica
January 25
Unvaccinated
Male
57
Demerara-Mahaica
January 25
Fully Vaccinated
A total of 424 new cases were detected, taking the total positives recorded to date to 58,196.
There are 19 persons in the ICU, 166 in institutional isolation, 12,762 in home isolation, and 26 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 44,095.