6 more Covid deaths, 424 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,154.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

71

Upper Demerara – Berbice

January 26

Unvaccinated

Female

89

Upper Demerara – Berbice

January 25

Unvaccinated

Female

42

Barima-Waini

January 22

Fully Vaccinated

Male

70

Demerara-Mahaica

January 26

Unvaccinated

Female

86

Demerara-Mahaica

January 25

Unvaccinated

Male

57

Demerara-Mahaica

January 25

Fully Vaccinated

A total of 424 new cases were detected, taking the total positives recorded to date to 58,196.

There are 19 persons in the ICU, 166 in institutional isolation, 12,762 in home isolation, and 26 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 44,095.