6 low-income families receive keys to newly built core homes

Six families can now enjoy better living conditions having received keys to their new homes under the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

The homes are funded to the tune of $4M each by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and falls under the Core Home Support component of the AHUAP.

The families, all within the Lust-en-Rust and Parfaite Harmonie Scheme, West Bank Demerara, each received the keys to the two-bedroom, 20ft x 20ft, concrete home during a simply handing over ceremony, earlier today.

The keys were presented by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in the presence of CHPA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Deputy Director of Community Development, Mrs. Donell Bess-Bascom and Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishan Ayube.

The six beneficiaries are Ms. Althea Prowell, Ms. Candace Cort, Ms. Donna Marques, Ms. Natoya Stanford, Ms. Shelleicha Allen and Mr. Raymond Smith and Mrs. Sasha Smith.

Each family had received low-income lots from the Central Housing and Planning Authority but for varying reasons, were unable to commence construction. However, in 2020 they were approved for Core Home Support by the IDB and with only a contribution of $100,000 they now have stable and comfortable homes.

“I feel excited about owning a home of my home for myself not just a house for me and my children,” said mother of two, Ms. Shelleicha Allen, whose financial challenges prevented her from building her own house after she was allocated a CHPA land in 2014.

Another mother of two children, Ms. Stanford, who is renting a tiny apartment for herself and children stated that the home will significantly transform the family’s life, as she is no longer in fear of eviction. She excitedly noted that she now plans to extend to make the home even more comfortable for her kids.

“As a poor person, I couldn’t reach the amount of money I was looking for to build something properly,” said Mr. Smith. He therefore noted that this new home will now upgrade the living standard of his family.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Greaves noted his pleasure at being able to deliver these homes to the more than deserving families.

“We must commend the IDB and the Ministry of Finance for coming up with this initiative which has been promoted and encouraged by the Government and President. Dr. Irfaan Ali, who is very passionate about helping those in need”.

The Regional Chairman, the Mr. Auybe dubbed it as a representation of the commitment of the government to all citizens of Guyana.

“As development unfolds in Region 3 it makes my work easier…as it mitigates complaints in certain areas. As development continues in the country because of our diverse society, it is important that every citizen and in this case every resident in Region 3, benefit from the development,” Mr. Ayube stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal in his remarks to the beneficiaries noted that this venture is a demonstration of when the government speaks about affordable housing.

“This is also a part of our mandate, to deliver to the people of Guyana and as part of our housing policy to meet the need of all categories of persons notwithstanding of background, political persuasion…and this is also a demonstration of what we mean when we talk about One Guyana”.

Another 14 families within the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development are also expected to be presented with their Core Homes soon. The Core Home Support initiative is one aspect of the Adequate and Affordable Housing component aimed at helping low-income vulnerable Guyanese in poor living conditions. The other aspect is the Home Improvement Subsidy, which enables persons in the target boundaries to receive up to $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes free of cost.

The boundary currently encompasses, the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development in Region Three, Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four; from Georgetown to La Bonne Intention and nineteen other select communities on the East Coast of Demerara, Region Four.