6 homeless after Meten-Meer-Zorg fire

The destroyed house at Meten-Meer-Zorg

A family of six is now homeless after a late-night fire, caused by electrical overloading, destroyed their Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, house. The Guyana Fire Service said at about 23:44 hrs last night, water tenders from the Leonora Fire Station responded to a call of a house being on fire at Lot 22 East Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters saw a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

The house was owned by 83-year-old Azin Azeez, which he occupied with his five other family members.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving the six persons homeless.

“The fire was the result of an overload of electrical wiring from the ceiling, which ignited nearby combustible materials,” the GFS said.