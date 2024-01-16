6 homeless after fire destroys Corentyne house

Six persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed their house at Talorgie, Corentyne, Region Six.

The fire was seen shortly before 4:00h on Tuesday morning, emanating from a bedroom of the two-story building.

Shaneka Joseph was asleep at the time. She says it was a cousin who alerted her.

“She ran out of her bedroom; my bed is right next to hers, and she said that there was a fire. And I could have seen the flames… I started shouting for my brother and my mom; the entire bed was on flames already. My brother, he threw about two buckets of water and like he made everything worse because in a matter of minutes, everything was in shambles.”

Joseph, who works as a waiter, lived in the three-bedroom wood and concrete structure along with her daughter along with her mother, brother, sister and cousin; none of whom were able to save anything.

“Basically, everything that is supposed to be in a house we had those and we lost all of that. We lost everything…our neighbours have been very generous to us and we are very grateful for that.”

Persons willing to assist the family in their rebuilding efforts can contact them on telephone number 325-3128.