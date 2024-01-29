$6.5M worth of ganja seized during CANU operation at Festival City

Ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday last seized some $6.5 million worth of marijuana during at operation at Hummingbird Street, Festival City, Georgetown.

CANU, in a statement, explained that during the operation, “a male was contacted and searched, and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in his possession.”

A further search of the individual’s premises revealed six bulky plastic parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, hidden in three barrels in the yard.

The individual, Ronald Romney, 35, a labourer of Three Kings Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected cannabis.

The cannabis found in Romney’s possession, when weighed, amounted to 13 grams while the bulky parcels amounted to 21.8kgs with a street value of GY$6,540,000.

Investigations are ongoing.