6.5% salary increase for all public servants; 1 month tax-free bonus for disciplined services

Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh

Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh has announced 6.5% salary increase for all public servants, including teachers and members of the disciplined services.

It will be granted retroactively to January 2023.

This measure will benefit over 54,000 public servants. It will place an additional $7.5 billion in annual disposable income for citizens.

Dr Singh further announced a one month tax free bonus for members of the disciplined services, which will benefit some 12,000 persons. This measure translates to an additional $1.5 billion in annual disposable income.

Moreover, he explained that for the first time ever, this one month tax free bonus will be paid to civilian employees of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).