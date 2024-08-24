$6.41B allocated to boost hinterland road upgrades

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has announced a substantial investment of $6.41 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in hinterland communities.

He made this revelation on Thursday while addressing Amerindian leaders during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addresses the NTC Conference on Thursday

“Right now, what we have programmed for 2024 is $6.41 billion. You will be able to look and see the scope and the magnitude of the development that is taking place in the hinterland communities,” the minister stated.

Minister Edghill outlined a series of significant infrastructural projects across Regions One, Eight, and Nine.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and access in these remote areas, highlighting the scope and magnitude of the planned developments.

A key project involves the construction of a crucial road link between Karasabai in Region Nine and Monkey Mountain in Region Eight, aimed at enhancing the efficient delivery of goods and services throughout the region.

Minister Edghill stressed the importance of this project, describing it as a top priority to enhance the accessibility and economic opportunities for local communities.

“The vice president has highlighted this as a priority, and we are committed to advancing this crucial development,” he further stated.

A team from the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, was dispatched to conduct surveys and determine the project’s costs and requirements.

The minister also pointed out that the goal is to bridge the gap between hinterland and coastland areas, to ensure equitable access to services and improve living conditions for Amerindian communities.

In addition to the Karasabai to Monkey Mountain link, Minister Edghill announced that all internal roads in Mabaruma, Moruca, Port Kaituma, and Matthews Ridge in Region One will be upgraded to rigid pavement concrete.

Work will soon begin on the road extending from Mabaruma township to Wauna.

Moreover, the ministry is focusing on community road projects in Region Eight, where local challenges have hindered road maintenance.

The public works minister acknowledged that manual labour has proven inadequate for current road conditions and announced plans to procure heavy-duty equipment, such as excavators, to aid in road construction.

The ministry also intends to train and employ local operators for the equipment.

Since 2020, the government has significantly increased its budget for hinterland road development, with expenditures rising from $823 million in 2020 to $3.4 billion in 2023. (DPI)