$560.7M in contracts signed for the reconstruction St Mary’s High School

An artist’s impression of St Mary’s High School

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday signed six contracts to the tune of $560.7 million for the rehabilitation of the St Mary’s High School.

The construction of the three-story building is expected to be completed in seven months. Once completed the upper flat of the building will accommodate 10 classrooms, while the second flat will house 12 classrooms along with a Teachers’ Staffroom and a sanitary block. The lower flat will be equipped with six laboratories (labs) including labs for Information Technology, Home Economics, and Industrial Technology, canteen and the auditorium.

It will also be equipped with a number of fire prevention methods such as fire escape exits, escape doors, fire alarms, extinguishers, limited timber usage, metal ceilings & fire retardant panels.

The contracts were signed in the Ministry of Education’s 26 Brickdam boardroom by Permanent Secretary, Mr Alfred King.

During brief remarks, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that this is another step towards achieving universal secondary education. She noted that over the last three years, the Ministry of Education has been working assiduously to achieve that goal by extending and rebuilding secondary schools as well as constructing new schools.

In addition to the St George’s High School, Christ Church Secondary School, North Ruimveldt Secondary School and North West Secondary School which are currently being rebuilt, several other schools will be constructed across the country.

These will be at Hosororo, Kwebana, and Waramuri in Region One (Barima -Waini). Two new schools are being built in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara). A secondary school will be built in Orealla, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne). In Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) there will be a school at Jawalla in the Upper Mazaruni. Finally, in Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni), the dormitories at Paramakatoi and Kato will be extended.

She noted that the schools are being built with modern specifications and will be offering students the opportunity to pursue subjects which were never offered before in some areas.

Two contracts were awarded to K&S General Construction Inc. in the sum of $286,193,658.00 and $135,590,000.00. A. Ograsein & Sons General Contracting was also awarded two contracts in the sum of $12,969,800.00 and $33,379,100.00. Meanwhile, Cummings Electrical Company Ltd and R&D Engineering Service Inc., were awarded contracts in the sum of $25,867,874.00 and $66,663,900.00 respectively.