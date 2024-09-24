56-Y-O man found dead in Bartica home

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #7 are probing the death of 56-year-old Rushik Ramkarran, also known as ‘Crushal’, a Labourer of Lot 37 Seventh Avenue, Bartica, who was found dead in his home earlier today (Tuesday, September 24, 2024).

The man’s 33-year-old niece of First Avenue, Bartica, called and reported to the Police that the now deceased man, who is reportedly an alcoholic and drug addict, had not been seen in several days.

As a result, a team of police ranks proceeded to the said address. Upon arrival, the ranks found the door, which was the only entrance into the house via the stairs, bolted from the inside and a reddish substance (suspected to be blood) was observed flowing down the stairs (steps).

The door was pried open, and the body of the deceased was found lying face down in a decomposed state at the bottom of the stairs.

The man’s body was examined and a wound was observed on the head, with blood visible on the face.

The body was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the deceased may have fell from the top of the stairway, hitting his head in the process.

Further investigation ongoing.