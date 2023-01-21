52-year-old taxi operator charged for rape of 15-y-o girl Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A St James taxi operator has been charged following the alleged rape of a 15- year-old on Richmond Hill Road, in the parish.

Police report that the incident took place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, but the taxi operator was arrested on January 12 of this year.

Charged with rape is 52-year-old Herman Atkinson of Richmond Hill Road, St. James.

The teen reportedly boarded a bus being operated by Atkinson. The additional passengers arrived at their destinations, leaving the girl and Atkinson alone inside the vehicle. Atkinson allegedly sped pass her stop and went to a house on Richmond Hill Road, where he lifted her from the vehicle, took her inside, and sexually assaulted her.

He then transported her halfway home; telling her to walk the rest of the journey.

A report was subsequently made to the police and an investigation was launched. Atkinson was arrested on Thursday, January 12, and later interviewed and charged. His court date is being arranged.

NewsAmericasNow.com