52 new COVID cases; 2 in ICU

The Infectious Disease Hospital which houses the COVID-19 ICU

In the last 24 hours, another 52 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

This now takes active cases in the country up to 542 including two patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, 21 in institutional isolation and the other 519 in home isolation.

There are five more persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1231; while the total number of recoveries is now 62,455.