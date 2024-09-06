500 WBD families receive house lots

Housing Minister Collin Croal with a houselot recipient (DPI Photo)

(DPI) Some 500 families from the West Bank of Demerara, Region Three had their dreams of land ownership fulfilled, following the allocation of house lots in Wales, during the “Dream Realised” house lot distribution exercise on Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, led the distribution exercise at the ministry’s regional office in Pouderoyen.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal at the ‘Dreams Realised’ housing exercise

This initiative forms part of the government’s broader goal of delivering 10,000 house lots by the end of the year and 50,000 lots by 2025.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several appreciative residents eager to receive their long awaited house lots.

Mother of two, Delissa Neblett, expressed her profound gratitude for the coveted house lot.

“I’m so lucky to have gotten through today, I’ve been renting for five years…and renting is a bit of an expense…and it can be tough especially on a mother of two…I’m very thankful. I feel very privileged today,” Neblett told DPI.

Delissa Neblett, recipient

Due to an availability of land, the ministry is processing land applications up to year 2022.

Over $6 billion in contracts were issued to clear the lands and commence the first phase of infrastructure at Wales.

Minister Croal promised the recipients that they will be able to identify their lands by the first quarter of 2025.

“When you look at macro plans for Wales, it will be a hub even a commercial industrial hub that can also create employment opportunities” the minister emphasised.

In addition to the housing development, works are progressing on the construction on the gas-to-energy project in the Wales Development Zone.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues addresses residents

This project expects to reduce electricity costs by 50 per cent and provide employment opportunities and financial relief to citizens.

Further 90 per cent of the community will be able to access treated portable water along with a community well.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues highlighted these efforts as crucial steps towards empowering families and ensuring a brighter future for Guyana.

“That’s what we want for the future generations. To be better off than we are…And I am extremely happy to be in a ministry that gives people the opportunity to do that,” Minister Rodrigues stated.