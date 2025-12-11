50 professionals graduate from Health Ministry’s x-ray technician & medical lab programme

The Ministry of Health’s Health Sciences Education Division marked a major achievement on Wednesday with the graduation of 30 X-Ray Technicians and 21 Medical Laboratory Technicians.

The ceremony, held at the Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre, underscored the Government’s continued commitment to enhancing Guyana’s diagnostic capacity through rigorous, high-quality training programmes.

Over the past year, graduates completed comprehensive academic coursework paired with extensive hands-on clinical training, equipping them with the competencies needed to support the country’s expanding modern diagnostic services. Their success is a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and passion for strengthening Guyana’s healthcare system.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, commended the graduates for their achievements and outlined the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to modernise radiology and laboratory services nationwide. He emphasised Guyana’s transition from analogue to fully digital X-ray systems and the introduction of advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

“We are modernising imaging across Guyana. From world-class digital X-rays to AI systems capable of interpreting images within seconds, these investments are improving diagnostics and patient outcomes,” Dr. Anthony stated.

The Minister highlighted the installation of 14 new digital X-ray machines across several regions, the expansion of CT scan services, and the rollout of MRI capabilities within public hospitals. He encouraged graduates to pursue further specialisation as new technologies and advanced imaging services become increasingly available.

“Think about your next step. Continue your education. Whether in CT, MRI, ultrasound, or advanced laboratory sciences, opportunities for growth are wide open,” he encouraged.

Director of Training and Education, Dr. Chandroutie Persaud-Bahadur, also addressed the gathering, congratulating the cohort for their resilience and professional growth throughout the programme. She praised their perseverance amid challenges and reminded them of the importance of maintaining high professional standards.

“You are entering the healthcare system as competent, well-trained professionals. Remember your professionalism, your communication, and the kindness that is expected of you,” Dr. Persaud-Bahadur advised.

She expressed gratitude to coordinators, faculty, and partner institutions for providing trainees with exposure to modern laboratory and diagnostic environments.

Among the graduating class was Christine Beresford of Region Four, who shared her journey to becoming a Medical Laboratory Technician. She described the initial challenges of adapting to the rigorous programme but noted that strong support from lecturers and peers helped her succeed.

“The first semester was especially challenging, but with God, the way the information was conveyed, the practical experience, and the family-like environment among colleagues, the course became easier. I’m happy I didn’t give up,” she said.

Her story reflects the perseverance, teamwork, and determination that characterised this year’s cohort.

The ceremony also celebrated students who achieved academic and clinical excellence. Family members, lecturers, and supporters joined in recognising this milestone as graduates embark on their careers within Guyana’s healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health said it remains committed to strengthening diagnostic services through continued training, state-of-the-art technology, and expanded facilities across the country.