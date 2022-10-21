50 Cent’s Son Marquise Begs For Face-To-Face Talk Amid Supreme McGriff Son’s Threats

Hip Hop mogul, 50 Cent, comments on the Breakfast Club on Wednesday are not sitting well with his son Marquise who is disputing that his father tried to reach out.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Marquise Jackson accused his father of deflecting and not taking accountability for the issues between them while also addressing claims online that he was constantly disrespecting his father by taking pictures with his enemies.

On Thursday (October 20), Marquise directly responded to his father, saying that if he wanted to reach out to him, he could call or text him rather than run to TMZ or the internet. The young man, however, said that he has exhausted many efforts, including asking others to mediate but has been unsuccessful.

“Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [world] & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you. This seems to be the only way to reach you,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also denied claims by 50 Cent and his fans that he was now trying to get close to his father for money and rejected claims that he took money in exchange for embarrassing his father.

“I don’t want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2. I don’t like attention I had so many opportunities to get that and I choose not too. I saw the breakfast club interview and it didn’t sound like much accountability there just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation. Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk,” he wrote.

He also said he didn’t know who the man was that shot 50 Cent and whom he was seen posing in a photo with as he shared receipts from an unknown person offering him money to capitalize on the photo.

“If I knew who he was I WOULDN’T have done that. I found out the same way the rest of y’all did. Y’all can stop the [cap] now. I APOLOGIZE to anybody that this photo may have hurt, but I wasn’t aware who he claims to be. I thought it was just a fan asking for a picture,” Marquise explained.

Marquise also asked that his father meets with him. The two men have been back and forth over the last week after Marquise spoke about his struggles growing up with just $6,700 in child support.

In his interview on Thursday, 50 Cent claimed that he was giving Marquise’s mother $25,000 a month, but she became greedy and hired lawyers to press him for more money which led to him initiating the child maintenance court proceedings, which resulted in him being ordered to pay $6,700 a month.

According to Marquise, that amount was not insufficient for him to be raised in Queens, New York, and for them to find a good and safe home given the number of “enemies” 50 had.

In all of this, fans have been pushing for the father and son to reconcile and make things right with each other. The duo has been estranged for years now, but Marquise has been begging online in recent days to settle matters with his father.

50 Cent has not shared whether he will meet up with his oldest son.

Meanwhile, the son of one of 50 Cent’s enemies, New York drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, issued a video response telling Marquise to remove the video or else there will be consequence.