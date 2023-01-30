50 Cent’s ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Green Light For Season 4, Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Rapper 50 Cent’s series Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a fourth season to be aired on Starz.

The early renewal was reported by Variety, along with a surprise announcement that award-winning actor Michael Ealy would be joining the cast for season 4. The news comes ahead of the franchise’s Season 3 premiere set for March 7, 2023. Ealy’s role in the series will be as a permanent cast member, and he’s already in New York for the shooting on season 4, Starz said.

In a statement, the network’s president of original programming, Kathryn Busby, said, “The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut. It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.

Details about Ealy’s role are that he has joined the cast as a detective named Don Carter, who is said to be a rising NYPD officer on track to become Police Commissioner. However, the course of his career changes as his wife is killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs.

Detective Carter, passionate about street violence, diverts from his original plans and now dons a kevlar vest as he leads an elite NYPD drug task force aiming to exterminate drug-related violence from his community. Carter’s struggle dealing with the loss of his wife drive’s his character’s storyline, the network said.

Power Book II: Ghost is one of three separate spinoffs that follow storylines from the original series Power, created by Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent, who helped to flesh out the series as more than a man attempting to leave street life but also on what the drugs underworld looked like based on the rapper’s own experience.

The Power franchise includes PowerBook II: Ghost, PowerBook III: Raising Kanan, and Powerbook IV: Force and BMF (Black Mafia Family).