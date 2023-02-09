50 Cent Praises Cardi B For Her Meteoric Rise, Names Nicki Minaj His Favorite

50 Cent is impressed by Cardi B’s meteoric rise in hip hop but admits Nicki Minaj is his favorite of the two.

The G-Unit legend has much to celebrate as his career crowns with two decades as a successful rapper and his blooming empire that includes movies and television production and a luxury liquor line. 50 Cent more than anyone else knows about struggling to make a mark and the amount of hard work it takes for you to get that big break and land success as an artist.

In a new interview with Billboard about Hip Hop officially turning 50 years old this year, the artist spoke about all things hip-hop, his legacy, and plans to become a television mogul, reinventing himself musically, and he even shared his opinion about today’s hip-hop artists.

When asked what he thought about today’s artists, 50 Cent mentioned being inspired by Cardi B blowing up in 2017 from a stripper to one of the biggest rappers in the game.

“When Cardi B came, I thought she was dope. She’s from the bottom. She was in Club Lust in Brooklyn. [Going] from that and actually making a hit record and turning into who she did? I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t like to see that,” he said.

Fifty added that Cardi’s success is an example for young people.

“It felt like she got everything that year – got married, got the baby, everything really fast… that’s what the culture needs for people to see, the dream happening. that’s the American dream right there.”

Nevertheless, 50 Cent admitted that Nicki Minaj was his favorite between her and Cardi B, but that has nothing to do with their lyrical skills but rather Nicki’s fierceness.

“Hip-hop culture makes you battle. I love Nicki Minaj, but the funny s–t is, I like watching her when she’s upset,” 50 Cent said while discussing Nicki. “I like that because she has something that comes from the experience of living in South Jamaica. I’m looking at it like, “Yo, I know they think she’s nuts, but they only think that because they don’t understand.” I get it. She thinks you’re trying to play her.”

50 Cent also spoke about Nicki Minaj being in a place where she will check the temperature with new female rappers to see if they come to take over or are being friendly. Safaree Samuels, who dated Nicki for 12 years previously, echoed the same sentiments that Nicki was sweating over Cardi B’s rise.

50 Cent also spoke about his television plans, his famous beef with French Montana over the years, and even his close relationship with Eminem.