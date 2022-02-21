50 Cent Marks 2 Decades Of Friendship With Eminem With Throwback Pic

The right friendships can make or break an artist. 50 Cent found a true friend back in 2002 when Eminem discovered his talent and gave him the right type of motivation to kick off what would become a successful rapping career.

This has not been lost of the New York native who recently acknowledged his friend. The two have been close for just about two decades and that doesn’t look like it’s going to change anytime soon. Even though Fif has moved on to other aspects of his talent like television production, he is still grateful to the Shady Records founder who discovered him and helped him break into the hip-hop world.

Fans would know that Eminem and Dr. Dre produced his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which helped 50 Cent sell millions of records. They also helped him dominate the airwaves back in the 2000s. Over the weekend on February 19, the “Candy Shop” rapper shared an old photo of himself with Eminem next to a more recent one.

His caption was simple and displayed the loyalty of the friendship. “This friendship is never gonna change,” he posted.

The post has already been liked over a million times, with fans showing their love in the comments for the duo.

“Y’all music basically raised me,” one fan said, while another added, “Because 50 is loyal to those who helped him when they didn’t have to,” and this fan also shared, “Just like 50 says in patiently waiting “hey Em you know you my favorite white boy I owe you for this one” Legends!!”

50 Cent most recent performance at the Superbowl showed that both Eminem and Dr. Dre still consider the rapper as one of the elites in the game. He was enlisted to perform alongside some of the greats, including Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show.

Thousands of fans at the game and worldwide who were glued to their television sets applauded his performance as he was surrounded by dancers and stripper poles. Reminiscent of his early days, 50 rocked the show while performing “In Da Club” in a white tank top.

Of course, 50 is now also considered a master troll, so it was no surprise when internet users used to opportunity to get a shot in at him. He began to trend as people noticed that he had put on some weight. His loyal fans would have none of it, insisting that he had not gotten fat while his critics who were waiting in the wings for their opportunity unleashed a barrage of fat jokes.

While 50 Cent didn’t really seem to be too concerned with the critics and looked like he would let them have their fun, he did eventually make a post where he shared a meme of D12 rapper Bizarre hanging upside down in the 2004 “My Band” video and asked, “Who the fvck did this?” Always on the grind, Fifty also used that post to plug his cognac and Power Book IV Force which premiered earlier this month.

In the end, 50 Cent also revealed that he didn’t believe he was fat anyway as he commented on the same post, saying, “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”